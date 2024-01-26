Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.08% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $61.60.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.