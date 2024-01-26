Lincoln National Corp Reduces Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,671 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 332,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PMAR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.96. 29,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $450.22 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.