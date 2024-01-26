Lincoln National Corp Sells 220 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,815,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,511. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.65 and a 52 week high of $285.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $270.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.62, for a total transaction of $4,179,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,701,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,418,870.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.62, for a total transaction of $4,179,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,701,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,418,870.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,410,805 shares of company stock valued at $364,010,045. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.