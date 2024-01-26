Lincoln National Corp Sells 33,091 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,091 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 1.73% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CGMU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,290. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34.

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

