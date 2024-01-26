Linde (NYSE:LIN) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $429.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $428.86.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $403.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $318.88 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.96. The company has a market cap of $195.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,409,138,000. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,892,774,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 888.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after buying an additional 3,363,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 450.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,456 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

