Linkage Global Inc’s Quiet Period To End on January 29th (NASDAQ:LGCB)

Linkage Global’s (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, January 29th. Linkage Global had issued 1,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 19th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Linkage Global’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Linkage Global Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LGCB opened at $1.58 on Friday. Linkage Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30.
Linkage Global Company Profile
