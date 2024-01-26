Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $3.83 on Monday. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of ($3.12) million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Lipocine will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

About Lipocine

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPCN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lipocine by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares during the period. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

