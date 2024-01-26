Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Position Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,601,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,170 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.13% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $216,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 116,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 283,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $89.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,973,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $101.74.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.91.

View Our Latest Report on LYV

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.