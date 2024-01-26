Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Increased to $488.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $481.00 to $488.00 in a report published on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $494.31.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LMT stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $428.31. The company had a trading volume of 494,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $450.39 and a 200 day moving average of $444.36. The firm has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.2 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

