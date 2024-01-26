Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Lowered to $470.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.31.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,976. The company has a market capitalization of $103.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $450.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.36. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

