Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

LOW has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $240.04.

LOW opened at $212.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.08. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after buying an additional 135,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,733,000 after acquiring an additional 78,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

