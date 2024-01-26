LSV Asset Management Buys 108,200 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.41% of East West Bancorp worth $30,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after buying an additional 86,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,149,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,824,000 after purchasing an additional 128,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,553,000 after purchasing an additional 756,930 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after buying an additional 667,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 2,776,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,564,000 after buying an additional 480,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,108,100 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.28. 1,037,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,336. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.14 and a 200 day moving average of $60.28.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.83%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

