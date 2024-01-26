LSV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,887,024 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 127,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.80% of F.N.B. worth $31,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNB. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,877. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.06. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.84 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

