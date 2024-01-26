LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.51% of Comerica worth $28,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,373,000 after acquiring an additional 292,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after buying an additional 284,884 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1,192.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,179,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,669,000 after buying an additional 158,801 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Comerica from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

Comerica Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CMA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.55. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $77.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 44.10%.

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

