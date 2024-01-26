LSV Asset Management Has $25.58 Million Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,552,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.68% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $25,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 95.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PDM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a market cap of $910.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $146.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.66 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 3.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

