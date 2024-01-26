LSV Asset Management Has $29.83 Million Stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 147.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,378,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822,089 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Guess? were worth $29,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 266.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Guess? by 732.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Guess? by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guess? news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,081,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,359,884. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,081,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,359,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $14,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,260,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $27,979,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GES traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.08. 496,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,434. Guess?, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). Guess? had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GES. StockNews.com cut shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Guess? Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

