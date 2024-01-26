LSV Asset Management Increases Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $38,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.70.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE RGA traded up $2.14 on Friday, hitting $171.03. 314,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.87. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $171.10.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.