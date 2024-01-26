LSV Asset Management Purchases 39,700 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 883,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.74% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $32,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth $55,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

EPC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.73. The company had a trading volume of 299,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,771. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.90. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

