LSV Asset Management Purchases 66,066 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,137,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,066 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.48% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $22,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth about $389,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.0% in the third quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 71,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 54,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 21,840 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of OCSL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.15 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 31.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 138.36%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

