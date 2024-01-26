LSV Asset Management Sells 21,981 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,981 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Evergy were worth $25,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 793.5% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVRG. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Evergy Price Performance

Evergy stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,122,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,011. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.21.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.82%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

