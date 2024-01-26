LSV Asset Management Sells 30,100 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.65% of Hancock Whitney worth $20,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HWC. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on HWC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HWC stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 274,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,464. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $54.38.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $464,757.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hancock Whitney news, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $828,068.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $464,757.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,848 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

