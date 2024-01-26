LSV Asset Management Sells 400 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.29% of Williams-Sonoma worth $29,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSM. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WSM traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.49. 469,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,093. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $212.52. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,319 shares of company stock worth $8,438,892 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

