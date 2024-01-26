LSV Asset Management Sells 4,300 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 868,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $21,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIII. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,716,000. Towle & Co. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3,968.1% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,315,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,280 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 632.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 494,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,479,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,880.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,428.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.91. 375,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.46.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

