LSV Asset Management Sells 48,265 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,625,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,265 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.60% of New Mountain Finance worth $33,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NMFC. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 119,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 551,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 34,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMFC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 255,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,164. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $94.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 113.28%.

About New Mountain Finance

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Featured Stories

