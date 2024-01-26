LSV Asset Management Sells 8,400 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.32% of Apogee Enterprises worth $24,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 9.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 29,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

APOG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.47. 75,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,655. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.38 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.38%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

