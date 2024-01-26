Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LAZR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 898,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,892,721. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $10.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 195.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 714,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 472,778 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 11.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 16.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

