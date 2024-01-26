Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $12.00 at TD Cowen

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson cut Lyft from a market perform rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Lyft Stock Performance

Lyft stock opened at $12.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68. Lyft has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.91.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 170.63% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $230,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 301,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $230,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 301,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $80,273.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 639,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,972 shares of company stock worth $4,128,245. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 26.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter valued at $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Lyft by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

