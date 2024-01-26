Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives $15.09 Average PT from Brokerages

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.09.

M has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $837,040.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,025,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Macy’s in the second quarter worth $748,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 1,054.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,912 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 241.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Macy’s in the second quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.00. 2,767,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,488,949. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

