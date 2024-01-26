Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective lifted by Evercore from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.55.

Shares of MFC traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$29.39. 3,735,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,587,018. The company has a market cap of C$53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$23.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 123.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$28.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.21.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.10. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.6546855 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$267,335.41. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

