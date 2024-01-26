Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Cut to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark lowered shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CART. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Maplebear in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Maplebear from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.38.

CART traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,331. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38. Maplebear has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maplebear will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,469,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,640,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $846,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,796,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

