MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.200-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HZO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley upgraded MarineMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MarineMax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.83.

MarineMax Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.96. 798,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $623.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.62. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.41.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). MarineMax had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $527.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 4.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 10.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 5.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 8.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

