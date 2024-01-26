Markus Puhlmann Acquires 280,000 Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) insider Markus Puhlmann bought 280,000 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of 0.50 per share, for a total transaction of 140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,375,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 687,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, December 18th, Markus Puhlmann bought 60,419 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 0.26 per share, with a total value of 15,708.94.

On Friday, December 15th, Markus Puhlmann purchased 135,006 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 0.27 per share, with a total value of 36,451.62.

NYSEAMERICAN:CATX traded up 0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.63. 3,283,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,983. The company has a market cap of $175.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.62. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 0.21 and a fifty-two week high of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Perspective Therapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:CATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of -0.04. The company had revenue of 2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 2.20 million. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 302.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CATX. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.20 target price for the company. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

