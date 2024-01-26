Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Marten Transport Stock Performance
Shares of MRTN traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 166,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,682. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.84. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $23.38.
Marten Transport Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.30%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marten Transport
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRTN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on MRTN
About Marten Transport
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Marten Transport
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.