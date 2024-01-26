Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Shares of MRTN traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 166,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,682. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.84. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $23.38.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marten Transport

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 1.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Marten Transport by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRTN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRTN

About Marten Transport

(Get Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.