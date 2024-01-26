Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.96.

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,040. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 328.3% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 50.6% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 26.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 89.1% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 110,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

