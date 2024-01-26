Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.4% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Masco by 111.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 21,854 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Masco in the second quarter worth $645,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

MAS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.28. 437,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $69.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.20.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

