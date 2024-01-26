Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:MHH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.65. 3,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $13.91.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.44 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastech Digital by 65.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

