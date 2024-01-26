Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:MHH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.65. 3,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $13.91.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.44 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mastech Digital
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.