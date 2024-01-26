Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Short Interest Update

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.
Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTNB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 8,516.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 559,975 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 8.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 154,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.
