Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Atlantic

Research analysts at Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.
Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells premium and luxury cars and vans under the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment.
