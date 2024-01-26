Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.18

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 4340875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 278,729 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 128,367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

