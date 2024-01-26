Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 17,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust by 50.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust by 67.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $513,000. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

MTR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,749. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28.

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Mesa Royalty Trust ( NYSE:MTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 129.71% and a net margin of 88.93%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0252 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. The company has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. Mesa Royalty Trust was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

