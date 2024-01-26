Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $22.82 million and approximately $739,982.08 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002742 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000552 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00022337 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006275 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000232 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

