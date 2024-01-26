Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mexco Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MXC opened at $10.29 on Monday. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 17.22%.

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

