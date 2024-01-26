MGO One Seven LLC Cuts Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,503 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 84.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS FOCT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,336 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.81.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

