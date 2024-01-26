MGO One Seven LLC Cuts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 499,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SLB traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,166,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,940,044. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.54.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,071 shares of company stock worth $5,547,242 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

