MGO One Seven LLC Has $542,000 Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 40.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Sanofi by 7.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Sanofi stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 994,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,634. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.05. The stock has a market cap of $126.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

