MGO One Seven LLC Increases Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,447,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,010,000 after purchasing an additional 73,153 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,756,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,646,000 after acquiring an additional 230,112 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,634,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,611,000 after acquiring an additional 118,844 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5,879.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,086,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,592,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,678,000 after acquiring an additional 131,625 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,551. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $53.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

