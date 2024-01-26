MGO One Seven LLC Lowers Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Granite Construction by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 20.2% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 182,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,870,000.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction Stock Performance

NYSE:GVA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.98. 193,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,765. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28 and a beta of 1.42. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $52.24.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GVA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GVA

Granite Construction Company Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.