MGO One Seven LLC Lowers Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth about $58,988,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,776,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,286,000 after purchasing an additional 731,015 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,295,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3,070.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 574,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,877,000 after acquiring an additional 556,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

EHC stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.68. The stock had a trading volume of 542,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.13. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $72.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

