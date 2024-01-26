MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 52.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,938,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARCT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,349,666.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARCT traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $31.72. 263,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99. The company has a market cap of $847.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.57. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by $1.18. The business had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 33.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

