MGO One Seven LLC Sells 108 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,778 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Qualys by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,039,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,437,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,063 shares of company stock worth $3,912,229 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QLYS. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

Qualys Trading Down 2.2 %

Qualys stock traded down $4.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.79. The company had a trading volume of 521,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,904. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

See Also

